THERE'S renewed fears of flooding along the Loddon and Avoca river systems as the threat of more heavy rain draws near.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch alert for communities along both rivers, stating minor flooding with isolated moderate flooding may develop from Thursday evening.
A trough is expected to enter north west Victoria overnight and into Thursday, and there are concerns catchments that are already saturated as a result of recent rainfall may not cope with more rain.
Rainfall totals of 15-25 mm with isolated higher totals of 30-50 mm due to thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday in the Loddon and Avoca catchments, with further rainfall totals of 5-15 mm and isolated 15-30 mm forecast for Friday in the northeast ranges.
The Bureau of Meteorology says it is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue catchment specific warnings as required.
Coliban Water storages are holding 3.3 gigalitres more than at the same time last year due to a wet season, and Upper Coliban, Lauriston and Malmsbury Reservoirs are all at capacity, after 277mm of rainfall this winter.
Executive General Manager Strategy, Jarrah O'Shea, said catchments in the Coliban Water region are now in a strong position heading in to spring and summer, having received 29 gigalitres of inflows after above average rainfall over winter.
"All three reservoirs were spilling at 1 September and will remain closed to on-water recreation for the safety of users," Mr O'Shea added.
"This means we're seeing good flows through to Lake Eppalock, where our 18 per cent share is also at capacity, and benefits for our local waterways through added environmental flows."
Lake Eppalock was at 66.08 per cent of its capacity on Tuesday, compared to almost 55 per cent this time last year.
The lake has risen by more than 10,200 megalitres in the past week and is at its highest level for four years.
The region's three-month climate outlook and forecast La Nina conditions means there is a high chance above average rainfall will continue during spring and summer.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
