Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Flood watch issued for Loddon and Avoca rivers for minor to moderate flood event

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:23am, first published 3:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laanecoorie Reservoir has been spilling for more than a week. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

THERE'S renewed fears of flooding along the Loddon and Avoca river systems as the threat of more heavy rain draws near.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.