GREATER Bendigo could have its Commonwealth Games wish list by the end of September as its council races to pull together a plan for the 2026 event.
That would give the host city several months to publicly talk up early ideas for "legacy" projects before the state election on November 26.
The Games are roughly three-and-a-half years away but host city councils like Bendigo's, Ballarat's, Geelong's and Gippsland's only found out about their role earlier this year.
They have launched into intense planning virtually from a standing start.
Games organisers are yet to lock in locations for Bendigo's athlete's village or confirm a number of new or upgraded sporting venues.
Adding to the pressure host cities' are facing, plans are forming in the shadow of both Birmingham's Games and the upcoming state election.
Shadow sports minister Cindy McLeish said an incoming Coalition government would not try to "reinvent the wheel" on decisions already made.
"Frankly, we don't have a lot of time," she said.
"Councils have got to know this stuff very quickly and the government has to be very efficient about getting these things in place."
The quality of those decisions was going to be key, whoever was in government, Ms McLeish said.
"You want to offer sports in the regions that leave them better off, not with white elephants. You have to have real stuff people are going to use," she said.
The opposition has avoided critiques of most publicly announced plans so far, with the notable exception of the opening ceremony, which it wants to see staged in a regional city like Geelong, not Melbourne.
It plans to use the same $2.6 billion set aside in this year's budget to fund works.
The government itself says that money will cover a host of major sporting and community spends including affordable housing, cultural and engagement experiences and tourist opportunities including the Queen's baton relay.
"Planning is underway to ensure Bendigo has the best in accommodation and sporting facilities for participants and spectators," a spokesperson said.
Like state parliament leaders, Bendigo's councillors and city staff are turning their attention to what they are calling legacy projects.
Their priority wish list could include better public transport, celebrating First Nations culture and an "environmentally sustainable Games", council chief executive Craig Niemann says.
The eventual document could bear similarities to one released by the City of Ballarat in recent weeks.
That wish list called for a turbocharged timetable of transport, housing, tourist spaces and sports ground improvements.
"The catalyst of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games means works planned for delivery 10 or more years from now will be built at a vastly increased rate and be completed prior to the Games," it said.
"This will be an historic legacy for councillors in this term, one that is unlikely to be matched in decades to come."
Bendigo's councillors have also sensed the opportunity ahead, with some elected officials using council meetings to mention the need for transport and technology upgrades.
As their plans take shape, council officers are trying to get as much information as possible from a range of different groups, Mr Niemann said.
"We are regularly meeting with representatives of state departments to understand more about the sports, venues and our role as a host city," he said.
The council also is reaching out to the local government organisers who helped plan the Gold Coast's 2018 Games and awaiting lessons from a Victorian delegation that has travelled to Birmingham on a factfinding mission, Mr Niemann said.
The council is also talking to sporting bodies about their expectations for events and venues, he said.
All could help shape the council's emerging list of Commonwealth Games priorities, Mr Niemann said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
