GREATER Bendigo has barely seven years to slash hundreds of thousands of tonnes of vehicles' greenhouse gasses if it is to hit an ambitious zero carbon target, campaigners will tell an upcoming community forum.
Experts are preparing a public forum next week on the challenges ahead as work continues apace on the zero emissions target.
The Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration - a group of businesses and individuals spearheaded by the city's council - wants to get as close to zero emissions as possible by 2030.
It can only do that if it can find ways to move the municipality off its addiction to petrol.
Every vehicle in Bendigo belched out 265,440 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent gasses in 2019/20 alone, according to Beyond Zero Emissions and Ironbark Sustainability.
That was 16 per cent of all gasses Bendigo produced that financial year.
Cutting transport pollution would not be nearly as herculean a task as other plans the Climate Collaboration has turned its attention to.
Its last public meeting centred on the electricity network, which accounted for 67 per cent of Greater Bendigo's emissions in 2019/20.
Cutting transport emissions poses its own challenges.
The bulk of Australia's transport emissions come from private individuals' motor vehicles, according to the Climate Council, not centrally located energy plants like those powering much of the electricity grid.
Australia's transport emissions are still growing despite innovations like electric vehicles hitting the road, the Climate Council says.
It says cleaner public transport and more footpaths could prove popular despite skepticism from some.
It recently commissioned a YouGOV poll that found Australians "are excited about the prospect of clean, renewable-powered electric buses and want streets that are safe and pleasant to walk around in".
The poll found 80 per cent of Australians believe governments should invest more in public transport, and 67 per cent in footpaths and bike lanes.
Climate Collaboration organisers hope Tuesday's free transport forum will spark public projects and a clear path to zero emissions.
International speaker and urban strategist Steven Burgess will talk about electric vehicles, public transport and active travel
The author of Complete Streets - Guidelines to Urban Street Design will be joined by the City of Greater Bendigo's Matthew Kerlin, who will discuss the council's plans so far, and a representative from community group Bike Bendigo.
The forum starts at 7pm on Tuesday at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.
To learn more or to RSVP visit the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration's website.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
