BENDIGO Health has been convicted and fined $100,000 over the death of a patient at its mental health unit in 2016.
The organisation pleaded guilty to a single charge laid by the Victorian Workcover Authority for failing to reduce the risk of injury or death of a patient in its care.
Advertisement
Bendigo Health's early plea, genuine regret and its previous history were part of the magistrate's consideration in determining the offending to be in the "mid-range" of seriousness.
A coronial inquest in 2020 found that failures on the part of Bendigo Health directly contributed to the death by suicide of a 46-year-old woman, who had presented to the Alexander Bayne Centre, which housed Bendigo Health's inpatient mental health services, on August 8, 2016.
The court heard Bendigo Health's penalty needed to send a message to employers that a failure to mitigate risk will attract serious punishment.
Bendigo Health had systems and procedures in place to try and prevent episodes of self harm occurring, but a lapse involving an external contractor had contributed to the sequence of events that led to the victim's death.
Had Bendigo Health not pled guilty at an early stage, it would have faced a $300,000 fine.
The maximum penalty for the offence is $388,650.
The organisation was also ordered to pay $5062 in costs.
The 2020 coronial inquest into the woman's death found that a formal risk assessment was required following the significant deterioration in her condition on the morning of August 27, 2016, and that Bendigo Health staff "failed to do this".
In the days and weeks before her death, the woman had expressed suicidal thoughts.
The inquest findings determined that there were insufficient staff to carry out the hourly observation on the woman, and this failure directly contributed to her death.
More to come
If you need help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.