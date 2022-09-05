A COMMON dream of people in their jobs is to one day run the place.
Andrew Topp and Tammy Bonazza can now say they have done that after becoming the Malayan Orchid's new owners, having started out as a dishwasher and takeaway server more than 10 years ago.
Advertisement
The pair have taken over ownership of the restaurant from Pam and Bob Yam, who have retired after almost 40 years in charge.
Read more:
Andrew was given the chance to take up the Malayan Orchid owner role and chose to include Tammy.
"Both of us have worked here for over a decade," he said. "You'd probably be stupid not to (take the chance). Everyone wants to be their own boss.
"Bob offered it to me and asked if I would be getting anyone else on board. I recommend Tammy because she's been here for so long and I couldn't possibly do it myself. She's great out here, I don't have to worry."
Running the takeaway counter was Tammy's first job as a 15-year-old. She hasn't looked back.
"My mum brought me in to get my first job because we used to come here and eat when I was younger," she said. "We always knew Pam and Bob. They gave me a job straight away. I worked my way up and then sort of was Pam's right-hand woman.
"I just love the place. I've grown up here essentially. I always used to joke about buying the place when I was younger, and then it happened.
"We've been running the place together since January, because Pam and Bob sort of decided they were going to step back in December. We officially took over on the first of July."
Andrew's path to the Orchid came at the right time.
"I was pretty down on my luck when I first started," he said. "I had a friend that told me to come in and talk to Bob. He was pretty well-known for giving people a chance - I was one of those people.
"Ever since then, he's sort of looked after me so I had no reason to go anywhere. I did take a break for eight months as a learning experience more than anything."
The responsibility of becoming the boss of a Bendigo restaurant with a high reputation isn't lost on the pair.
"There's always a very high expectation to make sure the food is exactly the same, that the service is the same - if not better," Tammy said. "But we've both been here for so long, we know the ins and outs of it and we're both very competent in what we do."
A loyal following helped the restaurant through the difficult pandemic period, with the takeaway side of the business thriving.
Advertisement
"We've always had a very good takeaway trade and we have very loyal customers," Andrew said. "A lot of them supported us through those three years."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.