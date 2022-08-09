Five days of gags, laughs and punch lines are planned for October when the Bendigo Comedy Festival returns.
After finding success in 2018 and 2019, the festival - like many other live events - was forced to go into hibernation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But its committee didn't sit idly by and have been planning for a major return.
Festival spokesman and funnyman Ashley Greblo said organiser put two years of energy into the 2022 event.
"Even though the last two shows didn't happen, the committee has not taken break," he said.
"We are so excited it is back and with the energy we have it is bigger and better than ever.
"That second year was great, a lot of shows sold out and I think we know what we are doing now."
The festival will be held in The Engine Room in View Street with events also being held at the Cambrian Hotel and the Discovery Centre.
A number of businesses have also joined the festival to support it.
"It feels like Bendigo is getting behind the comedy festival," Greblo said.
"Over five days we will have a an opening gala on Wednesday, three shows on each of Thursday and Friday, more on Saturday and an after-party show on Sunday.
"Discovery will hold a family friendly kids show on the Saturday and we have a workshop for teenagers getting into comedy. It will be unreal to see a comedian there and then have a go on the vertical slide."
The line-up for the festival will be announced later this year.
"A lot of it is booked, we are just ticking off some bigger headlines acts," Greblo said. "But I can say it will be bigger headliners than previous years.
"We also have a Pride show, a Women of Wit show and some big line ups."
The Bendigo Comedy Festival is on from October 12 to 16. For details visit bendigocomedy.com
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
