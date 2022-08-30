Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bikie Justin Talbot jailed over 2019 Bendigo home invasion and shooting

Updated August 30 2022 - 3:52am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bikie jailed for eight years over 'callous and brutal act'

A BIKIE who shot a another man in the kneecap during a violent 2019 home invasion in Bendigo has been jailed for eight years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.