Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Rebels bikie in court over 2019 Bendigo home invasion where man was shot in the knee

Updated August 24 2022 - 5:58am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bikie who pleaded guilty to shooting man in knee fronts court

AN ARMED bikie who forced his way into a Bendigo home and shot another man in the kneecap during a violent confrontation in 2019 has appeared in the County Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.