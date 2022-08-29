9.35pm:
Four firefighting appliances remain at the scene of a fire that broke out this evening at a chook shed.
Advertisement
The Bendigo Advertiser understands half of the shed burned down, killing thousands of birds inside.
Other birds are understood to remain in the unburned half of the building.
Firefighters expect to remain for some hours to monitor the scene.
Earlier
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a fire in a chook shed at Watchem West, near the town of Donald.
Multiple crews are fighting a fire at a poultry business in the area and more are on the way.
The fire is burning in an area covered by a thunderstorm warning, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of heavy rainfall and winds.
It is not clear whether the storm is active in the area right now or whether it triggered the blaze.
Also unclear is whether the shed currently houses any chickens.
Six firefighting appliances are at the scene or on their way to the fire on Watchem West School Road.
They say the fire is now under control but is yet to be extinguished.
More to come.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.