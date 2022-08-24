Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe University Bendigo campus marks Pride Week with rainbow flag raising

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 24 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Butler, Dr Julie Rudner and Bee Baker were on site at La Trobe's Bendigo campus to raise the Pride flag this week. Picture: BRENDAN MCCARTHY

A Victorian university support counsellor says the community can only stand together to mark Pride Week because they're standing "on the shoulders of drag queens".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.