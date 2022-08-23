A CHARITY working to end period poverty is pushing for more education in the classroom to end the stigma of menstruation and educate all students about the normal bodily function.
While Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay praised the availability of free period products in Victorian state schools, she said accurate information for boys and girls was vital.
"Making sure access to sanitary items is there - that's absolutely fabulous - but let's just go the next step now," she said.
"It's our job to make sure we educate boys and girls, because boys who don't get educated end up being somebody's husband, somebody's boss, somebody's partner, and father and they don't have any idea about menstruation or what happens to a woman every month."
Ms Courtenay explained children in Victoria are still separated to discuss periods, leaving half the students out of a valuable lesson while teaching the other half to feel ashamed or secretive.
"I have a niece who is 10 years old and going on camp in Victoria and the boys were asked to leave the room so the teacher could have a conversation with the girls about the possibility one of them or their friends could be getting their period while they're on camp," she said.
"So we're still separating girls from boys and that's where the shame and stigma starts.
"I don't think it's right that our education department actually instigates that."
Share the Dignity has paired up with the education program Period Talk across Queensland to upskill students in menstrual literacy, and the organisation is keen to spread the program, for boys and girls in years five to eight, here in Victoria too.
"They talk about topics that have never been brought up in education," Ms Courtenay said.
"Is the pain of my period normal?"
"With one-in-nine girls suffering from endometriosis, most of us are just learning that along the way, having never been educated.
"What could possibly be a normal period or not?"
The program also covers information like how much blood people lose, different products like menstrual cups and what people do it they don't have access to sanitary items.
It's also free to any school that would like to participate and Share the Dignity has been trying to get every state's education department to roll it out.
Share the Dignity has not only educated young people on periods, but has also reached out to older men who missed out on that valuable education.
The Dudes for Dignity event was a conversation around periods for a group of 30-to-50 year old men.
"They were all dentists and really high achieving men, but they've never been educated," Ms Courtenay said.
"They were so embarrassed by that fact they were coming together to be part of a change that needs to happen in Australia.
"They had trivia questions and some people knew some answers, but others didn't know.
"And they were openly talking about how embarrassed they were that they didn't have that information."
Share the Dignity has been instrumental in giving students access to period products across the country including in Queensland where the state government also funds the Period Talk program.
Their world-first Dignity Vending Machine dispenses a free period pack, with six tampons and two pads, at the push of a button.
Prior to the supply of free period products in Victorian state schools from 2019, Share the Dignity also had vending machines across the state.
"We'd been already rolling out vending machines in Victoria and it was there that I met this young girl Sarah who went to Hampton Park School," Ms Courtenay said.
"It was Sarah who told me the story about how she got her period early, she bled on her uniform and she was so embarrassed.
"The boys made fun of her and she went home to text her mum to say, 'can you bring me home some more period products?'.
"Her mum rang her and she was crying because she didn't get paid until Thursday, so Sarah missed school Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until her mum could buy more sanitary items."
Ms Courtenay said this is an absolute reality for a quarter of the students in schools with many families living "one paycheck to the next" and many living below the poverty line.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
