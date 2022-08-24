Bendigo Health pleads guilty over 2016 death

WARNING: THIS STORY INCLUDES REFERENCES TO SUICIDE
A "HOLE in the system" has been blamed for the death of a patient at a Bendigo Health psychiatric unit in 2016.
The regional health authority pleaded guilty on Tuesday morning to failing to prevent the death by suicide of a mother of four who had been admitted to the Alexander Bayne Centre in 2016.
The charge was brought by WorkSafe Victoria and heard at the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
The court was told the 46-year-old woman, whose name was not released, had voluntarily admitted herself into care, after nurses saw her walking into traffic.
She had been discovered twice while in the unit with items that could have proved fatal to her and on the third occasion was badly injured and had to be sent to the intensive care unit. She later died from her injuries.
Legal counsel for Bendigo Health Garry Livermore QC said "genuine contrition" had been expressed by the health service and swift action taken to close the flaw in its system which had allowed the woman to access the lethal item.
"Bendigo Health has a proud history of compliance with work health and safety laws which ends today," he said.
"It has pleaded guilty at the first possible opportunity.
"Bendigo Health deeply regrets it was unable to prevent the tragic death of (the patient)."
Mr Livermore said the health service had comprehensive rules in place to prevent dangerous items from entering the Alexander Bayne Centre but a change made by a contracted cleaning service had reintroduced the item to the ward. The woman was able to remove the item and use it.
The legal counsel said it was a "hole" that had emerged in an otherwise good system that was promptly remedied after it had been discovered following the woman's death.
He said the health service had no prior convictions. The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 6.
More to come.
If you need help, talk to someone you trust or contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.
