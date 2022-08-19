Braves tip off playoffs campaign with spectral challenge

After finishing the regular season as the minor premiers within the NBL1 South women's competition, coach Mark Alabakov breathed a sigh of relief.
However, that was only the start of the job.
"It's like scaling a mountain, you get to the top of one peak and take a breath," Alabakov said.
"But then you look up and there's still another mountain to climb."
Starting Saturday night are playoffs and first up for the Braves are the Nunawading Spectres in a qualifying final.
"The match is going to be a big arm wrestle," he said.
"We're down to the final eight teams and the talent becomes deeper and deeper."
Braves are not short of talent as they have several players with international and championship winning experience in the way of Tess Madgen, Kelly Wilson and Abbey Wehrung.
Spectres are just as strong with Rachel Antoniadou and Cassidy Mihalko within their ranks.
However, Braves' leadership players and Alabakov have been busily preparing the entire roster for what is bound to be a challenging match.
"Tess and Kelly have done a great job, in addition to Abbey Wehrung as being standard-bearers week in, week out in terms of work ethics and attention to detail," Alabakov said.
"There's been an organic increase in how serious we take the whole caper of playoffs which has been driven by our leaders.
"Everybody has lifted with them and they're the tide that's helped us rise."
In regards to commencing playoffs at home, Alabakov said there was no better place to kick off the campaign.
"Bendigo is a tough place to come and win as we've made it quite a fortress with massive crowds behind us," he said.
"The atmosphere is politely hostile for our opposition teams."
Meanwhile, Ringwood Hawks and Mount Gambier Pioneers will also meet on Saturday in the second qualifying final.
In the elimination matches it's do-or-die for the Knox Raiders and Waverley Falcons who clash on Saturday night, as well as the Geelong Supercats and Launceston Tornadoes who are set for battle.
