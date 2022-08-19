Team Victoria wins silver at School Sport Australia Basketball Championships | Photos

Team Victoria has finished the 2022 School Sport Australia Basketball Championships with several top results.
The under-18 girls (blue) fell just short of securing the gold medal after going down to NSW during Friday's grand final.
NSW took a commanding lead from the start of the match to reach triple digits and defeat Victoria 110-57.
Despite the loss, the girls' mammoth effort at the championships secured the silver medal within the under-18 age bracket.
Victoria (white) faced QLD in the under-18 girls bronze medal match, but were defeated by the visitors 83-62.
In the boy's competition, Victoria (blue) clinched the bronze medal after defeating Victoria (white) 84-74.
NSW won gold in the under-18 boy's competition after defeating QLD 86-76 in the grand final.
Also in action at the tournament were under-12 teams with the final standings based on classification games.
In the under-12 boys Victoria (Pool A) finished second on the standings with a 5-2 record on 17 points tied with WA who finished first.
NSW was the ladder leader in Pool B.
Under-12 Victorian girls finished on top of the standings in Pool A with an undefeated 7-0 record.
Meanwhile, ACT were the overall leaders in Pool B.
The tournament was held at Red Energy Arena.
