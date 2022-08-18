The last regular round of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season has arrived.
The top three positions of the ladder have been locked in by Castlemaine, Golden Square and Bendigo Thunder, with the last still up for grabs this weekend.
As it stands, fifth-placed Eaglehawk need nothing less than a win over Kerang on Sunday at Riverside Park and they will rise up the ladder over Kyneton to take the last remaining finals spot.
The first time the Hawks and Blues met this season was back in round nine at Canterbury Park where the hosts clinched a more than convincing 147-point win.
"Regardless of the opposition our plan is to always go out there execute our game plan to the best of our ability," Eaglehawk senior women's coach Geoff West said.
"We've been playing good football lately and if all goes to plan on Sunday, Eaglehawk can play its first CVFLW finals campaign."
The 2022 competition marks West's third as coach and a stint in finals would mean the world to him, the players and the entire club.
"During the three years I've coached we've gone from the bottom of the ladder, to COVID in 2020 and then the interrupted season last year.
"A lot of hard work goes into footy and for us to make finals would mean a lot to everyone, especially all of the people who work hard behind the scenes."
However, the focus is on the game at hand.
"We're not taking anything for granted as we're not there yet and we're ready to embrace the challenge this weekend," West said.
Thunder head down the Calder to Castlemaine on Sunday and will look to challenge the Magpies ahead of finals.
The teams first met back in round nine with the Magpies taking a 43-point win.
Now two months later, a refined Thunder side will no doubt mount a big challenge to the undefeated Magpies.
Strathfieldsaye are out of the finals equation but have a chance to end the season on a high-note when they take on Golden Square on Sunday at Tannery Lane.
During round nine Golden Square had no issues securing a 44-point win over the Storm.
This week Kyneton and North Bendigo have the bye.
Meanwhile, Thunder's Britney Mueck is on track to take out the lead goal kicker award this season as she heads into this weekend's final round one 57, 12 ahead of Castlemaine's Shelby Knoll.
Next on the tally is Kyneton's Shannon Prendergast on 23, followed by Meg Ginnivan (Castlemaine) and Keely Hare (Golden Square) tied on 22.
1pm Sunday at Kerang.
KERANG
B: B. Evans, Z. Ash, J. Birch
HB: L. Kirby, K. Ash, P. Dunn
C: Y. Harrington, C. Unger
HF: A. Dastey, K. Hogan, K. Ash
F: T. Kelly
R: J. Searle, K. Spiers, S. Ride
Int:
EAGLEHAWK
B: S. Sawyer, C. Smith, K. Lugosi
HB: O. Murley, H. Kenny, C. Green
C: K. Cox, E. Field, F. pearce
HF: G. Edlin, L. Dawe, J. Burzacott
F: K. Mensforth, S. Heron, A. Cardilini
R: E. Bailey, M. Metcalf, D. Ryan
Int: O. Basile, C. Coffey
2.30pm Sunday at Castlemaine.
CASTLEMAINE
B: H. Browne -Kerr, M. Barkla, B. Oliver
HB: J. Finning, T. Sartori, E. Cooper
C: T. Davidge, K. Thompson, E. Tolley
HF: B. Semmens, E. Cochrane, T. Cochrane
F: M. Meemusor, L. McMahon, S. Knoll
R: M. Ginnivan, E. Pedretti, V. Christie
Int: A. Daffy
BENDIGO THUNDER
Not supplied
2.30pm Sunday at Strathfieldsaye.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
Not supplied
GOLDEN SQUARE
Not supplied
