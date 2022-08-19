Braves ready to defend as Raiders roll into town for elimination final

There's no two ways about it.
Bendigo Braves men's match against the Knox Raiders on Saturday night is do-or-die.
Advertisement
A win will see the men through to the next round of playoffs, while a loss at home at the Red Energy Arena will close the chapter on what was the 2022 NBL1 South season.
Finishing the regular season in sixth position on the ladder after dropping their final two games last week against Kilsyth and Ballarat - the Braves men are eager to get to business against the Raiders.
When the teams first met back in round 11 the Braves defeated the Raiders by 11 points on their home court at Knox.
"We found success when we defeated them at their own place earlier in the season," Braves men's coach Steve Black said.
"But this will be different. It's finals and both teams will be on court with different looking teams compared to last time."
The Braves' corner will include Kuany Kuany who delivers every match for the Braves and is currently averaging 21 points per game.
In addition there are six other Bendigo players who've all averaged in the double digits for points scoring in the regular season.
After being sidelined weeks ago with a hamstring injury, there's also hope that Malcolm Bernard will make his long-awaited return to the court.
Braves will need to overpower the Raiders' Alex Robinson Jr, Mason Peatling, Deng Acouth and Mason Peatling who all bring strong elite experience to their squad.
In the lead up to the match this weekend, the Braves had put plenty of focus into their recent losses against Kilsyth and Ballarat.
In the first game last Saturday, the Cobras succeeded in taking out the game 83-78 over the Braves which denied them a shot at having the double-chance in playoffs.
Straight back onto court the following day against the Miners who were out of the playoffs equation and determined to end their season on a high-note.
Miners put the Braves on the back foot early on with a 28-18 opening quarter, followed by a 21-18 second term to take a 13-point lead into half time.
Braves found form during the third quarter to bring the deficit down to seven points.
However, during the fourth quarter the Miners dug-deep to contain the Braves and see out the match 98 to 88.
Advertisement
"We had a grueling weekend but afterwards it was important to review our year and that round so that we could put it all into context," Black said.
"We've prided ourselves on our defence all year and during those games we didn't play to the standard that we'd set for ourselves.
"It's now a matter of being consistent and focusing on getting back to playing our usual winning standard of basketball against Knox."
Sport news:
One added bonus for the Braves this weekend is playing the elimination final on their home court.
Advertisement
"The crowd at our most recent home game against the Tigers was fantastic and had a great impact on the overall energy," Black said.
"The guys can't wait to get onto court on Saturday night in front of their home crowd."
Meanwhile in the other NBL1 South conference playoff games, Frankston Blues and Geelong Supercats meet in the second elimination final on Saturday.
On Friday night in the first qualifying final, Mount Gambier Pioneers and Kilsyth Cobras met.
In Saturday night's second qualifying final it's Hobart Chargers and Sandringham Sabres who will do battle to lock in a grand final spot.
The Braves men will take to the court against the Raiders at 7pm On Saturday at Red Energy Arena, straight after the women's qualifying final against the Nunawading Spectres at 5pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.