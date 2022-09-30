AFTER 19 years, in 2019, the Elmore National Ag Art Wear Competition ran for the final time.
The annual competition celebrated farming through fashion made from recycled materials, wheat, animal bones, feed bags, ropes and much more.
The event hosted a fashion parade, showcasing both the designers and local models.
It also brought a lot of women to the Elmore Field Days.
Some of the fashion pieces also featured themes of the landscape it came from, political messages and more.
With the Elmore Field Days set to come back to the region after a lengthy wait, we decided to take a look back at the fashion that made the Field Days that more memorable.
