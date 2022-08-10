One of the biggest agricultural events in Victoria - the Elmore Field Days - is back.
Having missed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day showcase of farm machinery and everything for living and working on the land promises to be bigger and better than ever.
The Elmore Field Days will be held in the first week of October at the Elmore Events Centre.
Operations manager Lauren Nesbit was excited at the event's return.
"One hundred per cent - looking forward to it," she said.
Ms Nesbit said the organising committee had received positive feedback from the public for the first Elmore Field Days since 2019.
"Most of the exhibitors have come back and we have new exhibitors as well," she said. "There are about 700 exhibitors (this year)."
Planning for the event started back in January and while machinery exhibitors are the main attraction, there will be plenty to do and see for all members of the family.
Bendigo Marketplace will have free activities for the kids including a mobile playzone, animal farm and face painting and there will be a photo booth and camel rides on offer.
Fosterville Gold Mine is sponsoring a display from Snake Safe Victoria which will feature reptiles and lessons on what to do if you encounter a snake and how to treat a snake bite.
The much loved Heritage Draught Horse demos are also back by popular demand.
There will be presentations and demonstrations on shearing and wool handling, best practice vaccinations, farm biosecurity, Shearing Grinder demos and the popular blade shearing.
The Modular Sheep Delivery Unit will prove how it eliminates the time and energy shearers spend having to walk to the pen, catch a sheep and drag it back to the shearing stand.
It also minimises the chance of injury to the shearer from the dragging and twisting movements.
The Elmore Field Days Project "Shearing Merinos - the long and short of it" compares alternative shearing programs for merino sheep, first as lambs than as adults.
Since 1964, the Elmore Field Days has highlighted the latest advances in agricultural machinery and technology and will do so again in 2022, with all the necessary tools and hardware on display among arts and craft and fashion.
The jam-packed Elmore Field Days starts Tuesday, October 4 and runs to Thursday, October 6 at the Elmore Events Centre on Rosaia Road.
Gates open from 8.30pm to 5pm each day. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for secondary school students and children under 12 are admitted free.
Head to www.elmorefielddays.com.au for the full program.
