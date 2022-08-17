Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Bendigo Beer supports Bendigo Foodshare with 'communitinnies' pack initiative

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:16am, first published August 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRINK AND DONATE: Bendigo Beer president Trevor Birks and Scott Toll. Picture: DARREN HOWE

An indie beer promotion company is doing what it does best as a way of supporting a local food organisation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.