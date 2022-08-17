An indie beer promotion company is doing what it does best as a way of supporting a local food organisation.
Bendigo Beer has partnered with Melbourne's Hop Nation to come up with an initiative that will raise funds for Bendigo Foodshare.
President Trevor Birks said the "communitinnies" packs idea meant the group could not only support a "worthy cause" but local breweries at the same time.
"During the pandemic, Hop Nation had been creating these packs as a way of supporting indie breweries that were struggling throughout our lockdowns," he said.
"As that idea progressed and the state opened up, it became more of a fundraising idea.
"We've always talked about internally about the opportunity to do a Bendigo On the Hop pack to help celebrate the region and what it has to offer, but we didn't have the means to do it."
Mr Birks said choosing the recipient of the funds was an easy decision.
"With the current economic climate and a lot of people doing it extra tough, we thought choosing to support Bendigo Foodshare was a no-brainer," he said.
"We wanted to support a charity that not only meets a community need, but also ticks the box from our environmental point-of-view and we think they do that and more.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy thanked the team for their support.
"Our team at Bendigo Foodshare are extremely grateful to the people, businesses and community groups who fundraise to support our work in the local community," she said.
"Thank you to Bendigo on the Hop and particularly the 12 participating local producers who have donated their products to help raise much needed funds for Bendigo Foodshare.
"The donations will help us to continue our work to get food out to nearly 13,000 vulnerable people each week across central Victoria via our community partners.
"We're pleased to be featured across a local community event that is celebrating and supporting local producers."
Mr Birks said there were still tickets left for this year's Bendigo On the Hop event in a few weeks.
"We're working hard to get this event up and going again after our catch up event earlier this year," he said.
"It will be a good chance to support local breweries after a tough few years."
You can purchase a pack online at hopnation.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
