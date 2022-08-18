Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Crowley, Gilligan win medals at World Masters Athletics Championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEDAL WINNERS: Bendigo athletes Nathan Crowley and Brett Gilligan both put on top performances to clinch medals at the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland.

Bendigo athletes Nathan Crolwey and Brett Gilligan have returned from the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland with medals to their names.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.