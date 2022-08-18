A CENTRAL Victorian Isuzu Truck service technician will test his skills against competitors from around the world at the 2022 Isuzu World Technical competition.
Bendigo Isuzu's Louis Holt will represent Australia after taking out the top honours at the Isuzu National Technical Skills Competition in Melbourne recently.
Advertisement
Mr Holt put in a "stellar performance" to place second in his first-ever attempt at the competition, which this year took the form of a one-hour written exam and a one-hour on-vehicle exercise.
"I just can't believe I did it," he said.
"I'm super excited for the overall experience and hopefully I represent my country well."
Mr Holt was among a pool of 63 Isuzu apprentices and technicians who took part in an online qualifier event earlier in July.
The top eight technicians and the top eight apprentices in that event squared off at this week's national competition at Isuzu Australia Limited's (IAL's) Melbourne headquarters.
Mr Holt attributed his win to the simple fact he loves his job.
"I find being a mechanic a very satisfying job, very rewarding," he said.
"The best thing is when a truck comes in and it's not running, and you go straight up to it and within 10 minutes you've found a solution.
"It's rewarding, very rewarding, and that's why I'm in the job."
With a focus on the skills shortage and building career pathways, IAL introduced an apprentice category and state of origin into the national skills competition as a way of progressing their technicians and also adding some home state pride.
IAL national training manager David Smith said the Australian team had a very real chance at international success at the I-1 Grand Prix event.
"Our technicians at Isuzu Australia have some fantastic training opportunities and we've shown before we can take on the best around the world and win," he said.
OTHER STORIES
IAL's team won the international competition in 2011, and made podium finishes in six more of international events.
Advertisement
Pre-COVID, the annual I-1 GP was held in Japan since 2006 but this year the event is once again a virtual competition.
Mr Smith said providing training and support was particularly crucial at the moment, with Australia and the world in the grip of a skills shortage.
"All 16 competitors who made it to the national competition performed really well, but Louis did some stand-out work to win the competition.
"I wish them the best of luck in the international event in November."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.