Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health secures ICU nurse Reeja Joseph and more with govt healthcare blitz

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Health ICU nurse Reeja Joseph and her best friend and fellow nurse Grishanna Columbus. Picture: NONI HYETT

A strong bond with a fellow nurse and help from a recruitment initiative has ensured a central Victorian hospital has one more much-needed staff member secured in its ranks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.