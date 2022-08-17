ONE Bendigo man will be unrecognisable after his scheduled shave - his first haircut in 13 years.
Jed Bloomfield is not just getting his first haircut in more than 10 years.
He's also following family tradition and using the opportunity to shed his dreads to raise money for cancer research.
"Dreadlocks are a bit of a family tradition," Jed said.
"My dad had them, my mum and my brother had them.
"What's actually funny is about 20 years or so years ago, both my dad and mum shaved their heads for a cause similar to this.
"It would be a shame to just get rid of them, that is why I am giving them up to support cancer research."
The recent graduate of a diploma of community services wanted to give something back to the community "instead of just shaving it off or getting a new haircut".
One in three people in Australia will get cancer in their lifetime.
What Jed wants to see is a future where that percentage is lower.
"I'm actually pretty lucky I haven't really had anyone I know suffer from cancer but I'm one of the lucky ones," he said.
"I have had family members in the past die from cancer but I never really knew them.
"(I want) more people (to) be as fortunate as me and not have to lose anyone to cancer."
The last time 20-year-old Jed had a haircut he was in grade two. And eight years ago he had his long hair put into dreadlocks.
"They are now sitting at waist length, and the new hair on the top of my head has grown out significantly, leaving me with this strange hairstyle," he said.
"My dreads have become an integral part of my identity. Throughout high school, I was often just referred to as 'funny dread man'.
"They are my one defining trait but it's now time for something different."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
