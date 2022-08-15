Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Creswick Woollen Mills celebrates 75 years

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated August 15 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CREATION: Creswick Woollen Mills executive director Boaz Herszfeld with a recycled throwrug. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

In 2022 recycling fabrics and choosing ethically sustainable textiles is becoming increasingly popular, but a local wool mill has been recycling products for years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.