Uniting Kangaroo Flat has set up a temporary home after an allegedly deliberately set fire damaged the church it operates from.
The charity group, which supports more than 500 people a year, will operate out of the Y Services Club Kangaroo Flat building in Lockwood Road until the church can be occupied again.
"We're so happy the Y Services were able to lease their hall. It's ideal," Uniting Kangaroo Flat coordinator Max Blume said.
"There were some lovely offers from other places as well including the Returned and Services League.
"A lot of people asked if they can help in any way. We're just grateful people who have supported us. It all goes a long way."
Mr Blume said everything the group had was destroyed in the fire, leaving them unable to assist people in need of support.
"We did some support but not very much. We've worked hard to get back up and running as soon as possibly could," he said.
"We can't touch anything up (at the church). We lost a lot of vegetables and fruit but we have got tinned stuff and will start deliveries again from tomorrow."
It is unclear how long the church will be out of action for.
"There's a lot of damage that will take a long time before it is all fixed," Mr Blume said. "It could be months and months."
Uniting Kangaroo Flat has 10 volunteers who help Mr Blume support more than 500 people from all parts of northern Victoria.
"We help people with utility bills, we help with chemist bills and quite a few other things," Mr Blume said.
"Ages range from 20 up to into their 70s and 80s.
"We get them from Rochester, Castlemaine, Elmore and all around. We have another branch at Dunolly which we helped run while we were restricted in Bendigo."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
