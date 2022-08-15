A program which trialled in Bendigo last year giving young people the chance to save money and replace their old car is to be expanded across regional Victoria.
Expressions of interest to participate in the unsafe2safe trial are now open until September 4, 2022.
Advertisement
Up to 150 drivers across regional Victoria, aged 18-25 years old, will take part in this phase of the program, which will provide a $5000 subsidy to replace their unsafe and older vehicle with a safer, newer vehicle.
The trial aims to replace up to 1000 unsafe vehicles more than 16 years old and have poor safety ratings with more modern vehicles that include safety features to help prevent crashes entirely - features which include Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking systems.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said young drivers were at the greatest risk of being involved in a crash in their first few years of solo driving.
He said young regional Victorians driving older cars are 15 times more likely to be killed in crashes compared with the state average.
"We know that cost is a real barrier for many young Victorians when it comes to choosing a safe and modern car," Mr Carroll said.
"That is why this program is critical in ensuring they pick a vehicle with features that could ultimately save their life.
"Around 70 per cent of people who have lost their lives on our roads were in vehicles more than 10 years old and being in a safer vehicle can make the difference between ending up in hospital or avoiding a crash altogether."
Mr Carroll said with many young Victorians expressing cost as a key barrier in accessing safer vehicles, this program would help many get behind a safer wheel before hitting the road.
OTHER STORIES
The first phase of the trial began last year in Ballarat and Bendigo with young Victorians who participated now reaping the benefits of driving a safer vehicle.
The targeted program is part of Victoria's Road Safety Action Plan under the Victorian Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, which focuses on groups that are over-represented in road trauma.
Sadly in 2022, 148 people have died on Victorian roads, compared to 130 this time last year.
For more information on eligibility and to apply for the Unsafe2Safe trial, visit engage.vic.gov.au/unsafe2safe
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.