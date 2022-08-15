Bendigo Advertiser
Young drivers to get subsidy to replace their older cars

DC
By David Chapman
Updated August 15 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:30am
A trial program from Bendigo is spreading across Victoria to get unsafe cars off the road. Picture: STOCK

A program which trialled in Bendigo last year giving young people the chance to save money and replace their old car is to be expanded across regional Victoria.

