Police will investigate a fire that destroyed a bungalow on Sunday afternoon and left its occupant with burns.
Firefighters were called to the fire in Green Street, Long Gully, just before 4pm to find it fully alight.
FRV Bendigo senior station officer Dale Stemmer said crews wearing breathing apparatus quickly controlled the fire.
"They went into the structure and knocked the fire down," he said.
"We were then informed that the occupant had received some burns. Ambulances arrived and taken them to the hospital."
Senior station officer Stemmer said firefighters were treating the incident as suspicious.
"It appears that it's started in the bedroom but that's still under investigation," he said.
"We have handed the scene over to police. There is no indication on how the fire began."
Victoria Police, CFA, Ambulance Victoria and PowerCor all attended the scene in Long Gully.
Earlier, Fire Rescue Victoria were called to a building fire in Garsed Street, Bendigo.
FRV Bendigo senior station officer Tony Hope said flooring and insulation in the abandoned building had been set alight.
"We've had a number of incidents here over the years," he said.
"It's a building that's potentially had some squatters start a fire in there, whether it was malicious activity or for warmth is unknown and for the police to investigate.
"It definitely was a developing fire that would have escalated if it wasn't dealt with quickly by a passerby who notified us.
"There was also a potentially some suspicious vehicle that left the scene that a passer-by reported."
Crews wearing breathing apparatus controlled the fire and cleared the area before 4pm.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
