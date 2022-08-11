Bendigo District RSL sub-branch has earned a prestigious honour for its continued hard work through the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.
The organisation was presented the winner's trophy for the Community Club of the Year (Regional) award at the Community Clubs Victoria (CCV) awards night held in Melbourne on August 6.
The award acknowledged that even in a COVID interrupted year, the sub-branch continued to support its veterans and the local Bendigo community.
Sub-branch general manager Martin Beekes said the teamwork shown enabled the group to get through another interrupted year which allowed its veterans and members to return and support the sub-branch in a safe environment.
"It has been heart-warming how many people are now coming back to the sub-branch and enjoying the facilities, food and services that are on offer," he said.
CCV chief executive Andrew Lloyd said the awards provided a platform for clubs to receive the recognition they deserved.
"We are so pleased that so many of our clubs are successfully adapting to meet a very challenging operational environment after the pandemic," he said.
"It's been an honour to provide our clubs with a well-deserved moment of recognition as they continue to contribute to Australia's thriving business community.
"As economic recovery takes place, we look forward to seeing our hard-working clubs celebrate their substantial contribution to their communities, and to look ahead to the future."
CCV consists of more than 1000 community clubs across Victoria, with 30,000 employees, 2.3 million members and a $1 billion social contribution to the state economy, made up of community donations and subsidised access to facilities and volunteering.
The CCV awards celebrate the achievements of clubs and their employees across numerous award categories, including entertainment, technology, sustainability, community service and more.
The night is designed to acknowledge the high performing individuals and clubs whose efforts contribute to the social and economic well-being of their local Victorian communities.
To see the full list of exceptional winners and to learn more about each head to ccv.net.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
