Following the move of it's screening clinic recently, Bendigo Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also return to the hospital precinct from August 16.
COVID vaccinations will be administered at a clinic in Drought Street, across the road from the Bendigo Health Emergency Department.
Advertisement
Public Health Unit Clinic manager Dan Sheard said the move to the smaller clinic reflected Bendigo Health's changing role in the COVID-19 vaccination program.
"GPs and pharmacists have been doing the bulk of the heavy lifting in recent months but we are certainly proud of the work done at the Mollison Street clinic, with more than 195,000 vaccinations delivered," he said.
Mr Sheard encouraged the community to keep up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, with more appointments now available at the Drought Street clinic.
He said car parking is limited at the new site.
"Visitors can look for on-street parking in the area," Mr Sheard said.
OTHER STORIES:
"Other options include Bendigo Health's underground car park, accessible via Drought Street, or the multi-story carpark on Arnold Street.
"Limited disabled parking is available at the vaccination clinic on Drought Street."
The clinic will be open at 12 Drought street from Tuesday through to Saturday, from 10am until 5.30pm.
Bookings can be made by visiting the Bendigo Health COVID-19 vaccination page at bendigohealth.org.au/COVID19vaccine/ or via calling 1800329189
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.