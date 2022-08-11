One person is dead and another in a critical condition after a horrific crash in Talbot this morning.
Two cars collided in poor visibility, due to heavy rain at the time.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Ballarat-Maryborough Road and Pollocks Road about 8.15am.
The driver of one of the vehicles, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The male passenger of that vehicle has been taken to hospital by road ambulance with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives will be deployed to the scene.
An ambulance with lights and sirens was seen leaving Talbot, towards Ballarat, at about 9.30am.
The road was reopened to traffic around that time.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
