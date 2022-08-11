TWO of three men accused of a hoon driving incident in the Bendigo CBD on Saturday, May 14, fronted court separately on Thursday.
Moama man Brayden Jamie Tonks, 19, has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life and was bailed to appear before the Bendigo Magistrate's Court on September 14.
Nanneella man William John Dobson, 22, is also facing one charge of reckless conduct endangering life and has been bailed to appear on August 23.
The third co-accused, 27-year-old Bamawn man Ben William Hall, remains in custody.
He was on bail for unrelated matters at the time of the alleged hoon driving incident.
The preliminary brief compiled by Bendigo police following his arrest in May alleges Mr Hall was the driver of the gold-coloured Ford sedan which performed a large burnout as it turned on to McCrae Street in the early morning hours of May 14.
Police said that during the burnouts - which lasted for about one minute - the rear right-hand side tyre of the Ford Falcon was blown, "and the accused can be seen waving from the driver's window and a co-accused waving a flag from a passenger window".
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
