MOVE HALTED: Majority of LVFNL clubs vote against Eagles leaving for HDFNL

"They (AFLCV) have always talked about pathways for juniors to play at the one club and right now those pathways don't fully exist for us and it's purely the demographic we're in. We are basically a city club playing in a rural competition and people may say the Heathcote District league is the same, but it has more city teams in it in terms of White Hills, Huntly and North Bendigo and five of their clubs have a junior football structure below the under-18s.