The oldest resident at Rochester and Elmore District Health Service's Yalukang Aged Care facility will celebrate another big birthday milestone on Thursday.
Elsie Wolfe is set to be surrounded by loved one and fellow residents when she celebrates her 104th birthday.
Born in Canterbury, Melbourne, and growing up on a farm Elsie is the middle of nine children and the last surviving member of her family.
She left school at age 14 and commenced work as a seamstress during World War II.
She married her husband Jack in 1947 and lived at Prairie initially, before moving to Rochester.
The couple had two children, Lois and John, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Elsie was a stay at home mum but made a significant contribution to her local community, volunteering with the school, RSL and Church Guild.
For many years, she also served as a Sunday school teacher.
Elsie will celebrate her milestone with residents and staff at an afternoon tea on Thursday.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
