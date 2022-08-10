Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Kangaroo Flat man who allegedly bit former partner in roadside assault fronts court

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat man allegedly bit former partner: court

A KANGAROO FLAT man who allegedly bit his former partner around the head during a roadside scuffle has appeared in court charged with recklessly cause injury

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.