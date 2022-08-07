A THREE year old boy has been airlifted to Melbourne in a critical condition following a near-drowning in Bendigo's Lake Neangar on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to Lake Neangar on Napier Street, Eaglehawk about 11.50am after the child was found unresponsive in the water.
Leading Senior Constable Kendra Jackson said a member of the public commenced CPR until ambulance paramedics arrived.
The boy was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital from Canterbury Park oval in the Bendigo suburb of Eaglehawk around 1.20pm.
Multiple mobile intensive care ambulance and paramedic vehicles, Victoria Police and the CFA were in attendance at the oval and at Eaglehawk Placespace.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
