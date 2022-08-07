Bendigo Advertiser
Critical three-year-old boy airlifted to Melbourne after near-drowning in Bendigo's Lake Neangar

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 7 2022 - 6:55am, first published 3:44am
EMERGENCY: A three-year-old boy was airlifted on Sunday afternoon after being pulled non-responsive from Lake Neanar. Picture: NONI HYETT

A THREE year old boy has been airlifted to Melbourne in a critical condition following a near-drowning in Bendigo's Lake Neangar on Sunday morning.

