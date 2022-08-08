A body has been located in a paddock in central north-west Victoria on Monday afternoon.
The remains were found by a local farmer on a property south of Mackies Road, on the Swan Hill-Charlton Road, at Bunguluke shortly before 4pm on August 8.
The body is yet to be formally identified.
Police are on scene and investigations are ongoing.
Officers have said they will release more information as soon as they know more.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
