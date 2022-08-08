Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Chris Humfrey introduces kids to Australia's creepy crawlies in new book

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
August 8 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRAWLIES: Following the success of his first book release, Chris Humfrey is back continuing his endeavour to educate and empower younger Australians. Picture: SUPPLIED

Following the success of his first book release, Macedon Ranges zoologist, TV presenter and author Chris Humfrey is back continuing his endeavour to educate and empower younger Australians.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.