Following the success of his first book release, Macedon Ranges zoologist, TV presenter and author Chris Humfrey is back continuing his endeavour to educate and empower younger Australians.
In his "engaging and sometimes hilarious" teaching style, he now invites readers to take a peek at the fascinating world of Australia's incredible invertebrate creatures in Chris Humfrey's Coolest Creepy Crawlies.
As people read, a trail of QR codes that link to gripping video content will take the young readers on a thrilling interactive journey through the wacky micro world.
"You don't need to go on an overseas safari adventure to see amazing animals," Mr Humfrey said.
"There are thousands of them here in Australia if you know where to look.
"With just a magnifying glass and some gloves, you can safely explore your own backyard and find fascinating creatures."
Mr Humfreys said the country's ecosystem decay is dire, with many invertebrate species on the brink and under threat from habitat destruction, climate change, herbicides, pesticide use and extreme weather.
"In a healthy world, all animals are interconnected and vital for harmony and balance, including invertebrates and ourselves," he said.
"We just wouldn't survive in the long-term without them, so let's not forget about the bizarre, unusual and sometimes dangerous creatures too."
Mr Humfrey's mantra is 'education is the key to conservation', and he believes the younger generations hold this key.
Through this book, he hopes to ignite in them a passion for the weird and wonderful creatures that exist around us.
He said understanding the vital role of each invertebrate in our ecosystem is essential to saving Australia's biodiversity.
"I hope to share my knowledge of Australian invertebrates. I firmly believe that if you understand a little bit more about a certain species, you'll develop a greater appreciation for it, and will be more likely to save it, instead of squishing it," Mr Humfrey said.
Designed to fit in with the curriculum, there's something to be learnt by everyone in this new book with kids and adults alike discovering each animal's classification, adaptations, habitat, environment and ecological niche, as well as loads of quirky fun facts.
Filled with wacky and funny photos that accompany the intriguing detail, kids will be entertained for hours.
At his home in the Macedon Ranges, Mr Humfrey lives amongst 2000 native animals and critters who make up his animal family.
His new book will help you get up-close and personal with: rhinoceros beetle, Macleay's spectre stick insect, earthworm, garden slater, giant rainforest mantid, millipede, centipede, Australian tarantula, Flinders Ranges scorpion, bull ant, freshwater yabby, raspy cricket, snail, emperor gum moth and Monteith's leaf insect.
Chris Humfrey's Coolest Creepy Crawlies is available from all good book retailers or online newhollandpublishers.com
