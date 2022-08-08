Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Academic calls for Commonwealth Games strategy ahead of 2026 regional event

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:30am, first published 12:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bneidgo's Queen Elizabeth Oval. FILE PHOTO

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games closing ceremony will be Tuesday morning, which means regional Victoria - including Bendigo - is next up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.