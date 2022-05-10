Bendigo Advertiser

Regional Victoria's 2026 Commonwealth Games calls for groups to get involved

Updated May 10 2022 - 8:16am, first published 7:00am
VENUE: Bendigo Stadium hosted basketball matches as part of the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Picture: BILL CONROY

Businesses and community groups wanting to be part of the 2026 Regional Victoria Commonwealth Games are being asked to express their interest.

