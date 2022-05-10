Businesses and community groups wanting to be part of the 2026 Regional Victoria Commonwealth Games are being asked to express their interest.
Bendigo will sharing hosting duties for the 2026 Commonwealth Games with Ballarat, Geelong and Gippsland.
T20 cricket, lawn bowls, netball, squash and weightlifting will be hosted in the Bendigo along with an athletes' village able to accommodate 1300 people.
City of Greater Bendigo Andrea Metcalf said while a lot of details on how the 2026 Games would be stage was yet to be decided, an expressions of interest process would help capture as many ideas as possible.
She encouraged local councils, peak bodies, businesses, Traditional Owners, cultural organisations and community groups to submit ideas on how they can contribute to making Victoria 2026 a great success.
"The Games will be a huge economic driver for Victoria and there will be plenty of opportunities for as many people to benefit as possible," Cr Metcalf said. "Now is when the critical planning work is taking place, and this is your early opportunity to get involved."
"It might be that your business can offer a service like equipment hire, catering or activating precincts by running events or providing entertainment. Smaller communities might like to nominate to hold training camps or groups may join together to put forward an idea or offer to assist."
Expressions of interests and ideas can be submitted through the Victorian Government's webpage at www.vic.gov.au/victoria-2026-commonwealth-games-business-enquiries
