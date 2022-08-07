Aaron Wilson: from North Bendigo to two-time Commonwealth Games champion

Aaron Wilson's second-straight Commonwealth Games gold medal came as no surprise to those who watched him learn his craft on Bendigo greens.
"It is absolutely phenomenal,'' Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Bowls Region president Paul Moller said of Wilson's success.
"He has to be regarded as one of the best Australian players of all-time.
"He won the gold medal on the Gold Coast on home greens in slick conditions he's used to, but then to go over to England and win it again on greens that are much slower, is a brilliant effort."
Moller has vivid memories of a young Aaron Wilson dominating senior pennant bowls in Bendigo.
As a 17-year-old Wilson was skipper of a Bendigo rink in a division one grand final and he played with the same aggression that's been the hallmark of his rise to two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist.
"It was his confidence (that stood out),'' Moller said of Wilson's pennant career in Bendigo.
"Everytime he stepped on the mat he knew straight away what he wanted to do.
"He could sum up very quickly what he needed to do and he'd go bang and do it.
"Now he's doing that against the world's best. To win a Commonwealth Games final 21-3 is just so good."
Wilson's talent as a junior ensured his time in Bendigo pennant bowls was limited.
In the past 10 years he's spent time at some of the biggest clubs in Australia and now calls Cabramatta Bowls Club in Sydney home.
Moller said Wilson's pathway from North Bendigo junior to the peak of world bowls should inspire young bowlers, not only in Bendigo, but around Australia.
"Aaron is a great ambassador for bowls in Bendigo,'' Moller said.
"His whole family started at North Bendigo, he's gone through the ranks here and then moved on to become the best in the world.
"There are few words to describe what a great achievement it is."
Wilson's victory marked the first time one nation has claimed both men's and women's singles titles at a Commonwealth Games, with Ellen Ryan successful earlier in the week in the women's singles.
Wilson's gold took Australia to the top of the bowls medal table, with three gold medals and three silvers from 11 disciplines.
Moller said Bendigo bowls would dearly love to see Wilson chase a hat-trick of gold medals on home soil when the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls competition in 2026 is held in Bendigo.
"Aaron is still only 30, so in four years time he'll be 34, which is hardly over the hill in terms of bowls,'' Moller said.
"I think the lure of trying to win a third-straight (Commonwealth Games) gold medal in your hometown would have to be strong.
"We can't wait to see him here."
The 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria will run from March 17 to March 29.
