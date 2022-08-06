THE Woodvale Progress Association have tried to launch Woodvale - A Step Back in Time by Ray Wallace three times but were finally lucky on their fourth attempt.
Woodvale locals and history lovers packed the Bendigo Library on Saturday morning to celebrate the book, originally published in 2019, with a signing after multiple COVID-induced cancellations.
Old land title maps were on display as the audience heard oral history recordings of former residents, there was a rolling photo display as well as copies of the Woodvale Historical Trail map, as Ray Wallace talked about the importance of documenting history.
"History can be soft and gentle as well as the practice of the dark arts of rattling old bones," Mr Wallace said.
"It's that mixture of oral history, archives, looking through records, minute books, old newspapers, it's about going out and talking to people people who have lived in a community all their lives.
"People who will always refer to Woodvale as home."
The historian and writer with a masters from Melbourne University recalled his first memories of the region as being nine years old and setting up traps for rabbits - an experience mirrored by many of the oral histories.
He said many cups of tea and special cakes were consumed in history's name during the writing of the book but that many others were also to thank for its completion, including local Indigenous elders, the City of Greater Bendigo who provided a grant and the dedicated Progress Association members.
Woodvale, around 10km north of Bendigo, has had many names over its history the book explains. The Aboriginal name for the locality was Nerring, and then following European occupation from 1845 it was known as part of Myers Creek then Myers Flat and subsequently Sydney Flat when mining was established in 1852.
"Sydney Flat was named after Dr Orlando Sydney, an early medical practitioner in Woodvale," Mr Wallace said.
"But there was confusion between Sydney Flat and the obvious city of Sydney.
"So the post office really wanted to call it something else.
"In the 1920s, [it was] decided to call it Woodvale after John Wood, one of the early settlers in the area."
Bendigo councillor Julie Sloan who has lived in the Whipstick Ward for 21 years said it was vital to preserve our history.
"We have such a rich history here and it is so important that we are able to properly record it for current and future generations," Cr Sloan said.
"There's so much even today's residents don't know and we are all very fortunate that Ray has dedicated his time to writing Woodvale's history.
"We don't want this type of information to be lost forever so Ray has done a great community service in writing this."
Cr Sloan said she particularly hoped readers would be inspired to complete the Woodvale Historical Trail after reading and explore their local history.
The 250-page book captures Woodvale's history through many eras, recording the lives of 21 local families with the Daly, Priest, Rothacker, Flett, Booth and Shadbolt surnames among those which feature heavily.
Book purchases are available by phoning Ken Stent on 03 5446 9929 or by emailing bev@stentwood.com.au. Orders can also be sent to 185 Booth Rd, Woodvale 3556.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
