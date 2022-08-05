Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Council

Shock as council rates rise fast for some in Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
August 5 2022 - 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Town Hall. Picture: NONI HYETT

A LONG GULLY ratepayer is hoping his latest bill is a mistake and not an ominous sign for vulnerable people in the area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.