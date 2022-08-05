Tristar Medical Group practices sold

A STRING of regional medical practices owned by the embattled Tristar Medical Group have been sold.
The Family Doctor Pty Ltd chain announced late on Friday it had entered into a binding sale agreement for the acquisition of 12 practices from Tristar Medical Group (Administrators Appointed), with the sale due to be completed on August 19, 2022.
The 12 practices forming the sale include Eaglehawk, Epsom, Kangaroo Flat, Ballarat, Horsham, Coffs Harbour, Deer Park, Epping, Mildura, Sebastopol, Sunbury and Wodonga.
The sale provides over 80 per cent of the doctors and 60 per cent of employees within the Tristar Medical Group the opportunity to maintain their positions and remain in place to service local communities.
As part of the sale, Family Doctor has ensured all transferring doctors within the 12 practices will be paid their full arrears, and Family Doctor will assume the employee entitlements of all transitioning staff.
Family Doctor is one of the largest operators of medical practices in Australia operating 60 clinics across five states, is wholly doctor owned and operated by Dr Rodney Aziz.
Family Doctor is acquiring these practices to ensure that these employees are looked after and retain all their entitlements, the doctors are brought up to date with their arrears, and that local communities continue to have access to medical care.
Dr Aziz said he looked forward to providing certainty and continuity to patients, doctors, and staff.
"We understand the value of Primary Care Services to local communities and will strive to not only continue these services from the acquired Tristar locations, but we will also be working very hard to recruit additional doctors to these locations and expand the number and quality of medical services at the practices."
McGrathNichol took over the management of the group's 29 general practice medical centres on May 25, when the company was placed into voluntary administration.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
