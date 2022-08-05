A KENNINGTON home built in the 1920s has been put up for sale.
Allawah, a period-style home in Neale Street, is set behind a brick fence on two titles measuring about 4750 square metres.
Tweed Sutherland First National Real Estate director and agent Andrew Pearce said after just a day on the market, he had already fielded a number of inquiries.
"It's an iconic property that a lot of people would have driven past and seen," he said.
"The last time it was sold would have been around 2009 or 2010.
"Just from the coming soon advertisement, we have had fantastic inquiries.
"We do have to be mindful when taking people through. Every inspection so far has last nearly an hour because there is so much to see."
With a price tag between $2.5 million and $2.6 million, the property has only had a handful of owners since being built in 1928 and has been meticulously maintained.
The solid brick residence has a terracotta-tiled gabled roof and a marble staircase leading to the formal double entry and tiled verandahs around three sides of the home.
Inside, polished jarrah floors, Queensland maple wall panelling, high ornate ceilings, detailed open fireplaces and beautiful leadlight glazed bow windows and doors feature throughout the property.
Along with the original features,much of the bathroom and kitchen areas have been modernised.
"The wet areas have had work done with the kitchen, laundry and bathroom getting an update," Mr Pearce said.
"The lounge, dining and bedrooms have lovely polished floors and similar, older features through.
"It's on two titles, which gives an opportunity to extend or build on."
Allawah also features expansive dining room features built-in cabinetry for dinner service or drinks and a separate billiard room or studio that could be converted to multi-generation living or an Airbnb.
