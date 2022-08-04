Essential oil molecules found in breast milk, Bendigo research shows

BABIES might develop life-long food preferences because some essential oil molecules seep into their mothers' breast milk.
Bendigo research suggests that terpenes and terpenoids - two major classes of molecules found in essential oils used for health and wellbeing - could influence breast milk in profound ways.
People don't need to be alarmed, La Trobe University scientist Snezana Agatonovic-Kustrin said.
"The point is that they are not toxic or harmful to the infant in such small quantities," she said.
Essential oils' molecules are very small and lipophilic. They can penetrate biological membranes, which is one reason they are used in health and wellbeing treatments.
They are usually rubbed onto the skin or used in aromatherapy.
The molecules are unlikely to affect breast milk's flavour. Their effect is likely more subtle, Dr Agatonovic-Kustrin said.
People who get used to something at a young age are more likely to respond positively to it years or decades later.
The new scientific modelling adds to literature delving into links between the foods and fragrances babies come across in early life, and the food preferences they develop in the years and decades that follow.
"If we can help do that, then maybe we can promote healthier diets later in life," Dr Agatonovic-Kustrin said.
"If you've ever read about essential oils being used to treat dementia or agitation in patients with Alzheimer's, it is because bioactive compounds from essential oils can penetrate through the blood brain barrier and act centrally," Dr Agatonovic-Kustrin said.
"It seems that people are turning more and more to natural healing remedies, so there is an increased interest in the use of essential oil."
The research - which was carried out in conjunction with Vladimir Gegechkori and David Morton - appeared recently in the Flavour and Fragrance Journal.
It is one of a battery of papers Dr Agatonovic-Kustrin worked on during the pandemic.
The Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis has just published a piece on antioxidants in olive leaves.
Dr Agatonovic-Kustrin began delving into the subject after noticing the amount of olive leaf extracts and powders available for purchase online.
"Olive leaves are amazing. They have been used for centuries," she said.
"Ancient Egyptians used to chew them to release their active ingredients while ancient Romans used a special brewing process to make a medicinal tea."
The new La Trobe and Sechenov University research shows fermenting leaves in a pickling process doubles the amount of antioxidants in extracts.
"You just need three to five per cent salt in water for brewing," Dr Agatonovic-Kustrin said.
"That's probably why people used to chew olive leaves, as it likely releases active ingredients."
Cultivation of olive trees produces large quantities of olive leaves as agricultural waste. Many European farmers currently burn branches lopped off trees after olive harvests, which contributes to climate change.
Dr Agatonovic-Kustrin hopes that agricultural waste could one day become a valuable product.
Much of her work focuses on Mediterranean diets, which are widely regarded as the healthiest in the world, though she has delved into an eclectic list of foods including sea algae.
"I try to ensure my research has practical outcomes, looking at the health benefits of diet, healthy things you can eat, and how to improve our lives," Dr Agatonovic-Kustrin said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
