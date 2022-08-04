Massage therapist charged over alleged sexual assaults

A Maryborough massage therapist has been charged over alleged sexual assaults on two women earlier this year.
Detectives from the Central Victoria Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) executed a search warrant at a business on Majorca Road, Maryborough on Wednesday and arrested a 62-year-old man.
Police allege the man sexually assaulted the women during a massage - between January and June.
He was charged with two counts of rape and one of sexual assault and was released on bail to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 8.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be submitted online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
