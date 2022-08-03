St Matthew's Church Long Gully will officially launch its refurbished "Hope...It Grows!" community garden on Saturday, and volunteers said getting involved was as simple as rocking up.
A group of handy gardeners meet up at the space on Wednesday mornings from 10am to 12pm, ready to roll up their sleeves but there are bigger groups that come for working bees and other programs.
Kylie Martens is part of the congregation and has been involved in the garden for many years.
"The Anglicans gave a group of us the building 15 years ago or so to use and after the bushfires, we got a grant to build this garden as part of bushfire recovery," she said.
"We've just rebuilt the whole garden after FRRR (Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal) gave us quite a generous couple of grants.
"It was in a state of disrepair and we needed to rebuild it and we wanted to make it more all abilities.
"We're just we're hoping we'll be able to have more people involved [post-renovations] because it'll be easier to be in the space now and more beautiful and more welcoming."
Ms Martens and other volunteers Liesje Wilson, Eileen Warner and John Doyle said the Saturday event will be about celebrating the new garden and letting the community know about the opportunity to join.
Over the years, the garden has also hosted programs such as after-school activities, kids gardening club and talking groups - getting people from all walks of life out in the greenery.
The garden's renewal includes new garden beds, new brick path, new fence and an accessible ramp to link the upper and lower sections of the site.
For Ms Warner, the rewards of being involved in the garden are many.
"I searched for a community garden where I could go and join in and found this one," she said.
"I just like watching things grow and harvesting so that's my main joy out of it.
"And then my friends I've met!"
And there are also rewards of the edible variety with produce to take home too according to Ms Wilson.
"There's just a lovely garden here that we've all built together that other people can enjoy, the neighbours sometimes drop in and take some berries and spinach," she said.
"Then some of our food goes to people to the Long Gully People's Pantry.
"And we usually take a little bit home if there's extra so there's benefits all around."
Dave Fagg, community worker at St Matthew's Church in Eaglehawk Rd, said the public opening on Saturday, 4pm to 6pm, would celebrate the garden and its contribution to the Long Gully community, with free woodfired pizza. The formal opening will be held at 4.30pm, with short speeches and a tree planting.
"The garden was established just after the Black Saturday fires and has been a place of community connection ever since," he said.
"As we continue to recover from the pandemic, this event will be a great opportunity for people to connect with each other."
In addition to funding from FRRR, the redevelopment has been funded by St Matthew's as well as generous contributions from the City of Greater Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
