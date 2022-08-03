Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Long Gully's St Matthew's Church Long Gully launches refurbished community garden

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:55am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN THUMB: Eileen Warner is one of a team of volunteers giving the community garden at St Matthew's in Long Gully a new life. Picture: DARREN HOWE

St Matthew's Church Long Gully will officially launch its refurbished "Hope...It Grows!" community garden on Saturday, and volunteers said getting involved was as simple as rocking up.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.