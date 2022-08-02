Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Eskimo Joe's Kav Temperley brings regional tour to Bendigo

DC
By David Chapman
August 2 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOIUR: Former Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley will perform in Bendigo on Thursday. Picture: JARAD LEVY

Former Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley will perform in Bendigo on Thursday as part of his tour of regional Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.