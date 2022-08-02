Former Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley will perform in Bendigo on Thursday as part of his tour of regional Australia.
Temperley will be at the Golden Vine Hotel performing songs from his time with Eskimo Joe and his solo career.
Temperley founded the ARIA award-winning, four-times platinum band Eskimo Joe at age 19.
Their breakout single Black Fingernails, Red Wine was released in 2006 and Temperley went on to write and record seven studio albums with Eskimo Joe.
He teamed up this year with Little Birdy's Katy Steele for the single Graduation Day. As a solo artist, Temperley is now poised to release a brand new album this September, Machines of Love and Grace.
Temperley said he was excited to back touring.
"I'm looking forward to going everywhere as it's been a good three years since we've been able to tour the country," he said.
"The shows will feature songs from my last two solo albums as well as a look at how some of the biggest Eskimo Joe songs sounded when I wrote them before they became the familiar radio hits everyone has come to know".
The tour kicked off in Exmouth in Temperley's home state of Western Australia, before hitting Bendigo and will continue on to Tallarook, Warrnambool, Newcastle, Gosford, Illawarra and Canberra.
Tickets for the Bendigo show are available from https://events.humanitix.com/kav-temperley
