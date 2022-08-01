On the Go: Storm warning issued for area south of Bendigo

A STRONG cold front could bring showers, thunderstorms and damaging winds late on Tuesday.
Maryborough, Castlemaine and other areas directly south of Bendigo could be in the firing line, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.
Advertisement
The cold front is expected to move through to the east overnight and reach southeastern districts of the state on Wednesday morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
GREATER Bendigo has recorded another 174 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
It is higher than the 146 cases revealed on Sunday but a drop from the 196 on Saturday.
The latest numbers bring the municipalities total active caseload to 1375.
The bulk of the newest cases are linked to the rural 3551 postcode.
That area, to Bendigo's east and west, recorded 64 cases.
Another 59 were found in Bendigo's 3550 postcode, 24 in Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode and 19 in Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode.
A small number were found in other Greater Bendigo postcodes.
Elsewhere, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 88, the Mount Alexander 29, the Central Goldfields seven, Loddon seven, Campaspe 24, Gannawarra eight and Buloke four.
Good morning and welcome to the start of a new month, Monday, August 1.
It's Missing Persons Week, and thousands of Australians are continuing their search for answers into the disappearance of a loved one.
Today is expected to be partly cloudy, with the medium chance of showers. Winds will be northwesterly, at 15 to 25 km/h becoming lighter in the evening.
Advertisement
Australian swimmer Jenna Strauch has won a silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this morning, as Australia continues to lead the medals race.
VICTORIA's daily coronavirus infections have come through this morning and the state has recorded 7,678 new COVID-19 cases.
That brings the total number of active cases in Victoria to 61,077.
Of these, 5,991 were obtained through rapid antigen tests and 1,687 came from PCR tests.
There are 773 people in hospital across the state, 50 in the ICU (active and cleared) and six on ventilators.
Three people have died with the virus in the last 24-hours.
Advertisement
Of those aged 16 and over, 69.2 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
And 94.7 per cent of those over 12 years of age have received two COVID vaccinations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.