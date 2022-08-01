Bendigo police seek help in search for hoon driver

BENDIGO police have issued an urgent plea for information following a number of dangerous driving incidents in the city centre on Monday.
Police were notified by concerned members of the public after a black VX Commodore was seen being driven erratically on Mitchell Street, near the Hargreaves Mall, at about 1.20pm.
Police attempted to intercept the vehicle before it drove off up View Street in a dangerous manner.
There was no pursuit for safety reasons.
The vehicle then returned to the same location just minutes later, and at about 1.23pm was observed performing burnouts in the middle of the Hargreaves Street and Mitchell Street intersection in front of shocked lunchtime shoppers and people waiting at the nearby bus stop.
At about 1.55pm, the vehicle was again observed and a short pursuit ensued in the Bendigo Health precinct.
That pursuit was terminated for safety reasons when the black Commodore vehicle sped down McCrae Street and along Pall Mall. Police estimate the vehicle reached speeds of between 90 and 100 kmh.
The driver of the vehicle is believed to be male, in his 20s, and of unshaven appearance.
The vehicle was displaying stolen number plates 1BY 6RJ.
Police want anyone with any information about the vehicle, or its driver to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or to file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
